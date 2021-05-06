Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
I am totally in agreement that we need more affordable housing units in Livermore as I see many of our younger residents and seniors needing to move out of the area for housing. However, our downtown core should be a destination for our residents and visitors to enjoy a significant park site for playing, picnicking, strolling, sitting and just enjoying the surroundings. The housing plan now will not afford that with minimalizing the park footprint, which will now be surrounded by excessively tall buildings with walkways and concrete instead of an extensive park environment. The Eden Housing needs to be relocated north of the downtown core, which would result in more housing and sufficient parking for the Eden residents. Please City Council and Mayor have the forethought that this is the last chance to have a destination downtown park--a crown jewel for our City and its citizens for the future.