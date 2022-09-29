Linda Milanese, Livermore
Livermore City Council was desperate to avoid having citizens vote on relocating Eden Housing. If they were as certain as they say they are about representing the majority of voters, they’d have allowed the referendum on the ballot to prove their point.
If they were so certain that citizens wanted downtown paved over with 4-story buildings, why would they secretly sell the land in the center of town to Eden Housing just weeks before the November election? They couldn’t risk waiting for the election because they were afraid of its outcome, so by giving ownership of the land to Eden Housing they, complicated our influence over what is built there.
The Council insists they speak for the people of Livermore, but their actions are tainted with desperate impropriety.
It’s time to change the Council majority.
Vote Mony Nop for Mayor, and Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos for City Council.