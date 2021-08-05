Tom Ramos, Livermore
Well, we now have a mayor who told us he could work to move housing away from downtown. Instead, he and his city council have orchestrated to place a housing project within earshot of the heart of what should be our vibrant commercial downtown. Take a walk down L Street from First Street to Railroad Avenue; glance at those four-story monstrosities to your left and imagine yet another set of monsters going up to the right — yes, over there, where our politicians promised to build a city park. That ‘park’ they want to place in between two rows of four-story apartment houses. Our politicians want to have a row of housing projects stretching east from P Street almost all the way to Livermore Avenue. Citizens of Livermore - is that what you really want for our city? Well, unless you do something very soon, that’s what you’ll get.
The city council tells us the housing project will promote business downtown - it will be good for us. Really? Exactly who is going to brave driving downtown after the housing project is built and we’ve lost even more parking space than we now have? What families are going to take their young children down to that excuse for a city park stuck between apartment backyards and then go shopping? Exactly who thinks the direction the city council is heading us on is a good idea?
The city council wants to change Livermore into a different city. If we allow them to do that, we will only have ourselves to blame.