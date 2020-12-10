Ginger Iglesias, Livermore
Upon reading Farrell Scott’s very own hateful screed, I had to go back and reread Patrick Weidhaas’ two letters.
I found them to be refreshingly reality based, and they both made good points. Ironically, Mr. Scott’s letter quite effectively proved Mr. Weidhaas’ point about what Trump and his supporters want.
Now, as to Mr. Scott’s looking glass, I’m afraid it’s got some serious grime issues warping his view. There are black rivulets of mendacity and McCarthyism running down the glass. Or is that Rudy Giuliani’s hair dye?
It’s smudged with alternative facts and conspiracy theories. There are angry orange blobs of bigotry and victimhood goo. There are ghostly smears of over 280,000 dead Americans and the tear streaks of 545 children still separated from their parents.
Perhaps it’s time to break out the Windex, Mr. Scott.