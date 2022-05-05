Jim Hutchins, Livermore
We often hear people say we, in the United States, live in a democracy. But true democracies do not scale well. Imagine if the people had to vote on every new law at the local, state, and federal level. Instead, we use a compromise where we elect representatives to act in our collective place. Their job is to “represent” the people by functioning as their proxy, and doing what the people want them to do. Unfortunately, those elected often feel they have been authorized to carry out their own personal agenda rather than that of those they represent, with the result causing division in the community.
Take for example the members of the Livermore City Council’s Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee. In November 2020, according to their meeting minutes, they proposed to “inventory … symbols, artwork, objects, artifacts, etc. in Livermore that represent and signify systemic racism”, including those on private property, and included examples that are politically controversial but legal. Imagine a government led by people that say they want to track what you do on your private property if they feel it goes against their ideology. Well, that is who was elected and currently sits (virtually since March 2020) in the Council Chambers.
When their actions were noticed and were called out, they claimed they never intended to track people saying in a response “No identifying location information is intended to be collected.” Yet the meeting minutes say they will “Create a Shared Google Doc for subgroup members to upload the photos … along with … when and where was the photo taken.” That is both a truly Orwellian goal (tracking people’s actions) and response (claiming they didn’t say what their own minutes say they did). (Minutes at https://tinyurl.com/livinclusion).
The 2020 City Council, under John Marchand’s oversight, was not representing the people – it was representing itself. It’s ironic and sad that the “Inclusion” subcommittee is so divisive, and sought to create an “us versus them” situation, with the weight of the government behind them.
There are many more examples of how our current and former representatives have violated their duties to those they represent. We deserve what Lincoln said, a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” We need new representatives, like Mony Nop for Mayor, who will listen to what people want, not push their own private agendas.