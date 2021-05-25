Carol Silva, Livermore
I oppose the currently proposed location of Eden Housing at L Street and Railroad Avenue. I am in favor of the development being moved a short distance away from the downtown business core, which can increase the number of housing units from 130 to 230 units, can provide affordable housing to essential workers, can increase the number of residential parking spaces without Eden residents needing to park in public parking garages, and it allows the creation of a beautiful larger central park in the downtown business core for visitors and residents to enjoy.
Many Livermore residents have concerns with the currently proposed Eden Housing development. Some of these concerns are as follows:
· Inadequate onsite parking which doesn’t even meet Livermore’s minimum standard for parking. This will cause greater traffic congestion while drivers circle around looking for a parking space.
· The supposedly “open space” between the two huge 4-story residential buildings looks like a large path for use by only Eden residents.
· There would be an unnatural canyon effect on “L” Street between Eden Housing and the tall residential buildings at the old Groth Brothers site.
· The current Eden plan violates the goals established in the Downtown Specific Plan, which was meant to revitalize the city’s center with restaurants, shopping, public spaces, and arts and entertainment facilities.
· City officials had promised residents that Eden Housing would allow teachers and first-responders affordable housing. This has changed and they will no longer be able to qualify for this housing since now only households with very low income or homeless people will be allowed to live at Eden Housing.
“A Downtown Alternative” describes in detail an option to how the beauty of downtown can be increased by having a larger central park while increasing affordable housing units for essential workers, increasing the number of parking spaces for Eden Housing residents, improving visitation to the area, and accomplishing this in a fiscally responsible manner. A lot of effort and expense was put into this downtown alternative researching land acquisition, loans and grants, deadlines, legal issues, and creating a Plan.
I ask the City Council members to do what is best for the Livermore community by seriously considering this alternative or a similar alternative. Please do what is right for this generation, for many future generations of Livermore residents and visitors, and for downtown businesses.