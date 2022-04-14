Trish Munro, Livermore
1. Come to the Korean Cultural Festival at the Civic Center Library this Saturday afternoon, April 16, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Participate in traditional Korean folk games and crafts on the library’s patio, watch a Korean orchestra performance in front of the library, and look at an exhibition in the Children’s Storytime Room. The festival is hosted by the Livermore Public Library in partnership with the Korean American Parents Association.
2. Yes, we still have a drought and yes, people still garden and grow plants. Thursday, April 14, there are two back-to-back webinars on how to manage gardening in a drought.
First, at 5:00 pm, find out how to grow fruits and vegetables the Eco-Friendly Way— Registration at: bit.ly/3wZfagd. Then, at 6:30 pm, Loren McIrvin, owner of Allied Landscape, leads a program on the steps needed to turn your yard into a water-wise garden. Register at: bit.ly/36CKAhI. Don’t say “brown is the new green,” go lawn-free instead!
3. Learning to drive or white-knuckle teaching someone who is? Need to learn about CA traffic laws and the written and road tests? This past Wednesday the Livermore Public Library hosted Claudia Castro, Senior Driver Ombudsman at the DMV to discuss all of the above. You can find the presentation on the Livermore Library’s YouTube channel and take notes at your leisure.
4. No new drivers will be driving LPFD’s newest truck: a 1997 Tiller Truck, donated by Berkeley Fire Department to become our Fire Department’s reserve truck. LPFD will use this vehicle primarily for training or as reserve when newer vehicles are in for maintenance and repairs.
5. There’s another addition at LPFD: a new Fire Chief! LPFD has just announced that Joe Testa has been appointed to the position. Chief Testa joined LPFD in 1996 and has served the department as an engineer, fire captain, battalion chief, and deputy fire chief. Welcome, Chief Testa!