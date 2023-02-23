Trish Munro, Livermore
Homelessness—what it is, how it happens, and who ends up without a place to call home—is an ongoing problem that few of us understand. Here are a few questions and answers about homelessness in Livermore.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 6:19 am
Homelessness—what it is, how it happens, and who ends up without a place to call home—is an ongoing problem that few of us understand. Here are a few questions and answers about homelessness in Livermore.
1. Sheltered or unsheltered homelessness: what’s the difference?
Someone who is sleeping in a place not intended for sleep (for example: a car, a tent, or an abandoned building) is unsheltered. Someone who has a temporary or transitional place to sleep is sheltered. Neither sheltered nor unsheltered homeless people have the stability or security that a home provides.
2. Who are the people experiencing homelessness in Livermore?
Livermore’s homeless population includes families, veterans, youth, seniors, and the working poor.
3. What are the most common reasons that people in Livermore are homeless?
People fall into homelessness for many reasons. In addition, being homeless can compound the reasons. Here are some of the most common:
*Family/Domestic Violence
*Substance Abuse
*Mental Health Issues
*Physical Health Issues
*Eviction/Foreclosure
*Medical Issue
*Lack of other resources (family or friends)
4. Is it legal to camp in public?
Livermore does have ordinances restricting camping in public places. However, the Ninth Circuit Court, in the case of Martin V. City of Boise, ruled that such laws violate the constitution when there is no shelter available.
5. What housing opportunities does Livermore offer for the homeless population?
Livermore has worked hard to provide many housing options for our homeless population, and we continue to do so. This housing is varied in type and location. Here’s a sampling of current and planned housing options. Chestnut Senior and Family Housing, just north of downtown, offers some units for homeless people. Goodness Village, a community of tiny homes, offers permanent, supportive housing. Vineyard 2.0, under construction near downtown Livermore, will offer housing and wrap-around services. Pacific Senior Housing, near the Civic Center Library, will offer over 100 units of senior housing.
6. How are housing projects funded?
It’s complicated. Money for various housing options comes from federal, state, and county sources. These funds often are disbursed to the City of Livermore and fund local projects. These, along with donations from individuals, businesses, and non-profits (both secular and religious) enable housing to be built and people to be supported.
Housing matters for everyone. Livermore residents should be proud of the work we do to care for everyone.
