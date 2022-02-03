Maryann Brent, Livermore
In a tribute to Amadeo Giannini, the original owner of the Bank of Italy, The Independent newspaper marked a 100-year celebration for the historic bank on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The son of Italian immigrants, Giannini focused on the urgent needs of immigrants of his day and of earthquake survivors during the 1920s in 1906. Echoing values of the bank these past 50 years, The Independent has supported — and continues to support — low-cost housing, health care access, mental health issues, Black Lives Matter, meal programs for vulnerable populations and other low-cost services. It is fitting that The Independent is housed in the space where the Bank of Italy once accepted accounts for the ‘little fellow.’