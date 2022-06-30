Steve Goodman, Livermore
After nearly 68 years, I am leaving our town, Livermore.
I have loved living here. My wife and I both went to elementary, junior high and high school here, as did our two daughters.
I am writing this to thank all of those teachers, coaches, volunteers, co-workers, firefighters, police officers, community leaders, local business owners and mentors in a place I have been proud to call home.
Family and other opportunities have presented me and my wife with a unique opportunity for new life experiences.
As I reflect on why I’ve been here so long, I think of the wonderful people who have been so kind, generous and welcoming to not only me and my family, but strangers as well.
Livermore has changed over the years, as it should have; signal lights don’t blink after 10 p.m. as they used to; a horn doesn’t call volunteer firefighters to help with a fire; cruising cars along First Street is no longer the thing to do for high schoolers on Friday nights. The one thing that hasn’t changed, and I hope never will, is the willingness of Livermore residents to do their part to make this town the best place it can be . All of the volunteers, organizations, service clubs, school groups, scouts, 4H and others help contribute to the betterment of the residents.
Livermore is a unique collection of cowboys, scientists, winemakers, small businesses and others which make it a wonderful place to live. This year marks 50 years since I graduated from Granada High. When I talk to former classmates, they often say, “Oh, you still live in Livermore?” I say yes, but I always want to add, “Yes, I like it here; it's a great place to live!” I hope the friendly, caring nature of Livermore folks never changes.
So, thank you, Livermore. It has been my privilege and pleasure to have lived here, worked here and raised my family here. I will miss you!