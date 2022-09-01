Jan Brovont, Livermore
What are the city council and the current and former mayors doing to Livermore?
Do you know Legacy housing, (Eden) multi-story housing on the Lucky site and hotel were all approved while John Marchand was mayor? Legacy has 222 housing units in several four-story buildings, with 14,000 ft of retail facing First St. Where will the shoppers of the retail stores park? The public parking garage, which hasn’t been built yet, will already contain the overflow from the Eden Housing parking shortage and the visitor overflow from Legacy, Eden Housing, and possibly the Black Box Theater and the Science Center – so much for public parking. As a side note, wouldn’t the front of the Science Center have been the best place for the Livermorium symbol?
Did you know the city wants to “loan” Eden Housing $7.9 million so Eden can quickly buy the project land, which would take it completely out of citizens’ control. If Eden is so broke, and has lousy ratings, 1 star out of 5, who can tell if they will be able to repay our taxpayers’ $$ back.
Do you know about the East Ave. Corridor? The council wants to make some major changes to East Ave., but no word on increasing the number of streetlights. How do you want East Avenue to feel in the future? What do you want it to look like? What’s your big vision? One option will shrink the existing 215 parking places to 8 - for the entire East Ave! Attend the EAC workshops on Monday, 9/19 at 6pm at the Livermore Public Library Community Room, on Thursday, 9/22 at 6pm (also at the Library Community Room). To RSVP and for all the details, visit bit.ly/teavisioningweek. Make your voices heard.
Livermore’s sewage rates are the highest around. Couldn’t either of our mayors do anything to stop or correct this? Here are the links to sewer rates: Sewer Rates Bay Area for Single Family Homes
*Livermore – $779.76 (https://bit.ly/3R1loTH)
*Dublin/San Ramon – $486.00 (https://bit.ly/3Q4xESh)
*Tracy – $408.00 (https://bit.ly/3e6qI9V)
*East Bay Municipal Utility District (MUD) – max $350.16 (https://bit.ly/3D071ez)
(MUD service areas: Alameda, Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Emeryville, Kensington, Oakland, Piedmont, and parts of Richmond)