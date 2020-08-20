Paul Stone, Dublin
Until recently I used to think that state Sen. Steve Glazer (D-7th District) was a pretty good guy (for a politician). I voted for him. But I am rethinking my opinion of the senator.
His proposal to impose shelter-in-place restrictions even stricter than those imposed in March is appalling.
We are so fearful of death that we are willing to shortchange the next generation by ruining any economic opportunities they might have. How many more businesses will have to shut down never to reopen? How many more suicides? How many more cases of people unable or afraid to get needed medical care?
In World War II, London endured thousands of Luftwaffe night bombing sorties. But they didn’t shut down the country. The people were up and about, cleaning up, keeping a stiff upper lip, and carrying on with their lives in the daytime. Even the queen appeared openly in the streets seeking to lift the morale of her subjects.
Yet here we sit, cowering in our bunkers, masked to the teeth, social distancing, marinating ourselves in media lies and deluding ourselves into thinking that all this will somehow make the virus go away and leave us alone. Magical thinking in the extreme.
We can protect those particularly susceptible to the virus, including our oldsters (of which I am one) and the more vulnerable among us and still have a vibrant economy, education system, and the ability to attend church and sporting events. Fear is a merciless master. Man up, America! (Er, Person up, America!)