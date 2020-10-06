Linda Kelly, Pleasanton
A viable city council requires five qualified, willing, and able persons to oversee the myriad workings of our diverse community of more than 80,000 residents.
The four council members and the mayor must read and understand reams of paper and make critical decisions about the direction of our community.
Nov. 3 will see two new faces on the dais. Pleasanton has met and will continue to face challenges ranging from general plan revisions and affordable housing to helping our business and residential communities weather a global pandemic and tanked economy, and addressing questions of community police policies. Continuity must mesh with fresh ideas for solving those challenges and maintaining Pleasanton’s top-ten status as a place to live and educate our families, enjoy the varied social and arts experiences we all enjoy, and swell our chests... just a bit … with pride when telling new acquaintances we call Pleasanton our home.
Randy Brown brings a to our community an innovative, forward-thinking optimism coupled with a willingness to work hard at ensuring all those things we love about this place are preserved. Jack Balch is a life-long area resident of our town, having served on the planning and other commissions, giving him the self-assurance and expertise to continue moving our community in fiscally sound policies to further enhance our stature as one of the greatest places to live.
Fresh ideas and experienced approaches make these two a winning pair to serve us as our councilmembers come November.