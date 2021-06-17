Jean Shirley Otto, Spokane
I would like to share a little-known gem in Livermore - the Livermore Valley Senior Living care facility on East Avenue.
Our family moved Dad there in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 shutdown started. This facility did everything right, and not one resident contracted the virus. They were extremely careful and continue to be. I can't say enough good things about this lovely community of care staff, management and great cooks!
The caregivers have been there a long time and are so sweet to everyone. There's a real family vibe and happiness in the place, which is so comforting, especially when your loved one has dementia. The management is caring, responsive, very professional and puts the residents needs above everything. And their cook just loves the residents so much, she is a gem!
LVSL has been here as long as I can remember. Early 60s. My Mom lived here before she passed away in 2015, and the care was as great then as it is now.
If you're looking for a fancy place with chandeliers, keep looking. If you're looking for a place that cares for your elderly parent with TLC and attention to detail, then look no further.