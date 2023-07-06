The preface to the City of Livermore’s statement of values is: “We adhere to an ethical standard of fairness, honesty, and equitable treatment in the performance of our duties on behalf of the community, to achieve our shared vision of excellence.” A strong statement and one that both city staff and council have striven to live up to.
Over the past decades, members of city staff and council alike have worked hard to respect each other and the roles each person holds. There has been a culture that encourages civil discourse with the goal of helping all those who live in the city thrive. City staff at every level do their work with pride and work to engage all residents in this collaborative venture.
Collaboration and civil discourse do not mean agreement. It means the willingness to respect each other, to consider the balance between community and individual needs, and to work together with respect to reach the best possible, albeit imperfect, solution. In discussing unleaded aviation gas at last week’s council meeting, Mr. Barrientos said to a city staff member: “Let’s see what a woman can do.” However it was intended, using gender in that way was completely unacceptable. Mr. Barrientos made the statement publicly; his apology should be public as well.
Last week’s Independent published a letter from Mr. Barrientos regarding the new sign ordinance, in which he proposed another plan and urged residents to inundate other councilmembers with letters of support. Irrespective of the merits of the issue itself, the letter shows disrespect for the role of city staff in vetting the legality and effectiveness of such a plan. It shows disrespect of fellow councilmembers who would—in the event a new policy was brought forward—be voting on it (and the rule of three applies). And it goes against Livermore’s culture of respect and civil discourse as expressed by the City’s statement of values.
We expect our councilmembers to exemplify our city’s values. Here’s hoping they all do so.