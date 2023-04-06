It was the early 1970s and I was in my junior year in high school. I so hated high school, I decided I needed to graduate that year or quit. As if that was not enough of a challenge, I got involved in a medical volunteer NGO (non-governmental organization) that did missions to Central and South America. We trained for a year in medical applications, Spanish language, and Latino/Latina culture.
After graduating, I went to north-central Honduras. Then, Honduras was the third poorest country in the Western Hemisphere; today it is second. Haiti is still the most impoverished.
To say my arrival there was a shock for me, an upper-middle class kid of seventeen from Southern California, would be an understatement. Half of the children in Honduras at the time died by the age of five.
My partner and I set up a clinic in an old clapboard schoolhouse in the village of our lodging, because we could not obtain mules to get to the outskirts. The cockroaches outside in the back crawled with human feces from the outhouse.
The people, mostly walking, came to us in droves. One petite, very pregnant woman managed to stagger there. It was a crowded, single room, with no privacy, packed with people. I watched the birth movies in training and prayed, as a young man, that I would not have to participate in a live birth. I put my hand on the woman’s belly. It was like grabbing an energized electric wire. How the baby was so grotesquely positioned in this woman, I could not imagine. I had to maintain my composure; however, I knew instantly that the baby and the mother were probably going to die.
There was little provision for the children. Their stomachs protruded from malnutrition, and the heads of very young children were like rotting fruit from fungal infections.
If abortion is “murder” then what would a woman who “spent 25 years as a labor and delivery RN” label the plight of the children I saw in Honduras? (Joanne Berven, RN, BSN, MS, “In Response,” Mailbox, 3/30). Murderous torture?
Speak to me, Christians, of why this is happening. I watched short-stature individuals carry one-hundred-pound stalks of bananas out of the plantations in the heat and the humidity for one dollar a day.
If you think bringing children into such a world is humane, then I do not understand.