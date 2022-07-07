Trish Munro, Livermore
Taking care of our most vulnerable children
Great news! The State of California awarded Livermore, in collaboration with the Livermore Housing Authority, a Family Homelessness Challenge Grant of more than half a million dollars--$581,000 to be exact! This grant will provide homeless students in LVJUSD and their families with bridge housing, supportive services, and housing navigation. Livermore is one of only ten communities across California to receive this award.
While Livermore has long been committed to caring for people without homes, families with children who are homeless face unique challenges. This program and the resulting grant will enable the school district, nonprofit service providers, and the Livermore Housing Authority to help participating families permanently exit homelessness. More information here:
Be a voice for youth in Livermore!
The future—by definition—belongs to the young. If you are between 12 and 20 years old, start making a difference in Livermore NOW. Apply for the Livermore Area Youth Advisory Commission and be the voice for your peers now. Learn about local government, build on past programs, and advocate for change. Applications due by 5:00 p.m. on August 12. Here’s the link: www.LivermoreCA.gov/ab
Happy Birthday to Rincon Library!
On Saturday, July 9, from 12:30 to 3:00 pm, everyone is invited to celebrate Rincon Library's 30th birthday. Over the past several decades, Rincon Branch has developed programs for people of all ages to learn, to enjoy, pursue their goals, and build relationships with each other and the community. Now join other Livermore residents to celebrate this birthday with music, treats, and fun activities. With any luck, you’ll even get to see the library blow out the candles on its cake.
Jazz in July returns to the Civic Center Library!
On Saturday, July 9, at 2 PM, come and listen to Jazz Caliente, guitarist and composer Lee Waterman's Latin jazz ensemble, as they play music that percolates with infectious Afro Cuban and Brazilian rhythms.
Then, on Saturday, July 16, at 2 PM, enjoy a very different kind of jazz music, as guitar virtuoso Mimi Fox plays an eclectic spectrum of music that includes The Beatles, Cole Porter, Wes Montgomery, and original compositions, all performed with Fox's signature lightning fast playing and soaring passion.
It may not cool you down, but this music is a kind of hot everyone enjoys!