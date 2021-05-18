Merlin Newton, Sr., Livermore
Seth Adams, the conservation director at Save Mount Diablo, recently was quoted in the magazine Bay Nature on the massive Aramis industrial solar project approved for North Livermore Valley.
Adams said it’s nonsense when solar developers “come in and try to act like their project is benign.” Even after construction is finished, the Aramis project will provide almost no habitat for local wildlife. “It’s gonna take a piece of upland habitat which is grassland and convert it to a different use,” Adams explained. “There are gonna be trucks, and people, and effects on all kinds of different things. This is not a solar panel in a field, it’s an industrial energy facility.”
The scenic vistas, natural habitat and open space of the North Livermore Valley belong to all of us. They are in immediate danger of destruction because our new Supervisor David Haubert broke his promise to the voters and joined with the other supervisors in approving the conversion of the northern portion of North Livermore Valley into a barren landscape of silicon, glass, and steel. In addition to 300,000 solar panels, the Aramis plant will include a 5-acre, lithium-ion battery station complex and overhead transmission lines next to the PG&E substation and across Cayetano Creek and Manning Road (some up to 10 stories tall), all creating new fire hazards for residents of the valley and City of Livermore.
Save North Livermore Valley, joined by the Ohlone Audubon Society and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards, filed a lawsuit against the county to save our valley. The lawsuit alleges the county’s approval of the Aramis Solar Facility violates voter-approved Measure D, which restricts the land in North Livermore Valley to agricultural uses.
At this point, a lawsuit is the only way to stop the destruction of our valley. Please join the effort to save North Livermore Valley and safeguard it for future generations by donating to the GoFundMe campaign to fund the lawsuit. You can find the link to the GoFundMe campaign at www.savenorthlivermorevalley.com.