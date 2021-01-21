Nile Runge, Livermore
On homeless issues, I'm out of date, but I'm puzzled why ideas for solutions have not been implemented after such a long time.
Three years ago, I met with Mayor Marchand and learned that each homeless person cost the city about $120,000 per year. So, how could this money be better spent?
I learned (that) cargo shipping containers could be bought, shipped, and delivered to a site for $3,000. I imagined one could be set up with a floor, door, window, kitchen, bed, chair, and insulated for $12,000, for a total of $15,000 per unit. The floor space would be 40 x 8 = 3,200 square feet. These could be stacked and arranged in a pleasant appearing arrangement. Plumbing and electricity could be figured out and provided.
So, every ‘resident’ could have a place for (their) stuff, electrical for cell phones, a warm place to sleep, and a locked door.
So, where to put these units? Certainly (not in my backyard), but there are places. On Las Positas just west of Vasco, there are two large, empty plots. Probably 50 units could be placed there. Trash maintenance could be provided with a dumpster in each location. A resident could be hired as community manager to make sure the area is kept clean.
Transportation? There's no bus available there, but I talked with Bob Woerner, who said bus routes need to be updated, and bus transport could be adapted and made available. Needed services, (such as) mental, drug, health, counseling, and support, could be concentrated in a small area.
Total cost I don't know, but if we're spending $120,000 per year per homeless person, this plan would cost a lot less and provide homes for people. Each of the occupants receives some money from various sources, so a small rent fee, perhaps $50 or $100 could be the price of habitation. A term of occupancy could be established.
My wife and I have volunteered to work with Trish Munro, but we've never had a meeting.