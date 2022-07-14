Dave Ott, Pleasanton
The majority of Americans celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision 2 weeks ago when they overturned Roe vs. Wade. The 1973 Roe decision was the worst decision by a Supreme Court since the Dred Scott case in 1834. The majority of states (26 to 24) and the majority of Americans (67% to 33%) are against abortion, as are the majority of Californians. The immoral California legislature, controlled by the progressive left minority, are working on making California an abortion sanctuary state and plan to use tax dollars to fund the abortions for any woman in the country, citizen or alien, but also pay for their air fare to come to California for the abortion. The taxpayers of California should oppose this illegal and unconstitutional decision by the legislature. You can oppose this now by writing to your representatives, and then in November, with your vote to get rid of them.