Patrick Weidhaas, Dublin
On Nov. 19, this paper published two letters of mine.
Only one reader, Mr. Farrell Scott from Pleasanton, wrote a response (Dec. 3, 2020). I owe him my gratitude – not only for devoting his valuable time, but also for not ignoring my message entirely.
Clearly, Mr. Scott did not appreciate my letters, referring to them as “hateful screeds.” That my letters came across as “hateful” really hurts – I thought of my letters more as being “harsh,” perhaps “uncompromising.” The word “screed,” on the other hand, refers to long and tedious rhetoric. I believe, my letters were relatively short – to the point.
Mr. Scott and I – like Trump and Biden voters – live in parallel “Brave Worlds.” Sadly, rational and non-hateful communication across the boundaries of both universes is nearly impossible. Therefore, I do not plan to engage in a debate with Mr. Scott – I had my say and he had his say! We should both be grateful that papers like the “Independent” provide an outlet where members of one “Brave World” can glimpse the mindset of members of the other “Brave World.”