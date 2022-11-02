David Jonas, Livermore
Attention Mony Nop:
A Sacramento-based PAC has formed solely to finance your campaign. To date, the PAC has raised $150,000, all donated by a single individual. This PAC sent out a mailing that claims you “donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to help provide healthy, warm meals for those in need.”
I believe that claim is a fabrication.
You are aware of your PAC’s claim, and aware of my rejection of it, because I have appealed to you multiple times, via email, FB message, and various social media groups, to simply state if you performed the act of kindness indicated in the mailer. You have refused to answer all of my appeals.
You also know that I have asked your PAC’s Treasurer, campaign consultant and attorney to identify the source of the claim. They, too, refused to answer.
I believe you dispatched Eric Dillie to confront me on Facebook about my allegation. Eric’s comment to me began with the question, “Why should Mony answer you?”
That’s an astonishing question. You apparently don’t know the answer, so I’ll provide it here:
You have continually shilled that, as Mayor, you will “be transparent” and “listen to people” and “keep an open door.” You are not doing those as a candidate, so why should anyone believe that you will do so as Mayor?
I have leveled an extremely serious allegation about you and your PAC. Your silence is deafening. The community is listening. Will you finally answer now?
