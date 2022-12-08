Paul Stone, Dublin
In elementary school, now a lifetime ago, my best friend was a boy named William. He and I had a blast hanging out together. His mom and mine got along famously. William was black--I am white.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Paul Stone, Dublin
In elementary school, now a lifetime ago, my best friend was a boy named William. He and I had a blast hanging out together. His mom and mine got along famously. William was black--I am white.
Not once, not ever did I think of William as being black. He was just a great guy that I really liked, and he seemed to like me. Most people would get along fine if left alone. But certain race-baiting reverends and posturing politicians along with BLM and the CRT crowd continually seek to divide us for their power and profit.
Of course, there remain racial issues that must be addressed. But actually, there is only one race--the human race. And there is one place where we all meet on level ground, rich and poor, black and white, brown, red, and yellow, Ph.D.’s and high school dropouts and everyone in between. And that’s at the foot of the cross: All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned everyone to his own way and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all.
(Isaiah 53: 6)
I lost contact with William a long time ago. But if you’re out there, buddy, give me a holler.
St. Liz, Oakland, the 60’s. We could get together for a visit--this time as two grumpy old men.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Pleasanton’s world-famous Balloon Platoon performs during the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Pleasanton on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)