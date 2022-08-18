Like so many of us in Livermore, as represented by 85 % of those in my neighborhood who signed the Referendum, we wanted the low-income housing moved to a much more appropriate location, leaving the old Lucky site as the city center, possibly a park surrounded by the planned city museums, Blacksmith Square, the Black Box theater, the Bankhead and the hotel and the restaurants, etc. along First Street. This would make for a wonderful city center. However, the city is determined to transfer this land to Eden housing to build their four-story low-income housing there; forget whether there is enough room, enough parking, etc.
I don't see the city council suddenly listening to the people of Livermore and seeking another location. They have had plenty of time to do this, and they could not have missed the will of the people that has been being voiced since 2018. Regardless of the will of the people. the city council plans to transfer the property to Eden in September.
If that happens, the only alternative would be for a new city council to purchase another site with funds available for low-income housing. There are several nearly perfect sites. For example, the old Nob Hill grocery store and parking lot on Pacific Avenue, lots further down Pacific Avenue, vacant lots and under-utilized buildings north of Railroad Avenue. These locations are vacant or nearly vacant and buildings are in disrepair from having been neglected for a long time. They are crying for something like new low-income housing that would revitalize the area.
If city funds were used to purchase one or more of these sites, and it was then transferred to Eden Housing, Eden would be in the same position it is now. The only difference would be that there would be more land available to build on, and the folks in Livermore would be happy that their town remained beautiful.