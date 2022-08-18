Thomas Soules, Livermore

Like so many of us in Livermore, as represented by 85 % of those in my neighborhood who signed the Referendum, we wanted the low-income housing moved to a much more appropriate location, leaving the old Lucky site as the city center, possibly a park surrounded by the planned city museums, Blacksmith Square, the Black Box theater, the Bankhead and the hotel and the restaurants, etc. along First Street. This would make for a wonderful city center. However, the city is determined to transfer this land to Eden housing to build their four-story low-income housing there; forget whether there is enough room, enough parking, etc. 