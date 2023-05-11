Kenneth Henneman, Pleasanton
Your 4/27/23 article describes how Mr. Mohs was killed, murdered by someone who thought a “little” stealing was OK. Is it?
Your 4/27/23 article describes how Mr. Mohs was killed, murdered by someone who thought a “little” stealing was OK. Is it?
‘Little’ isn’t something we can say about ‘death’. Death is death, there’s no ‘little’ death.
‘Little’ isn’t something we can say about ‘poison’. Poison is poison, there’s no ‘little’ poison.
‘Little’ isn’t something can say about ‘rape’. Rape is rape, there’s no ‘little’ rape.
Little isn’t something we can say about ‘stealing’. -- -- No civilization or country or city; no religion, or religious/spiritual writing; no book or anyone I have heard or talked to -- -- has ever condoned stealing. So ‘little’ isn’t something you can say about ‘stealing’. Stealing is stealing, there’s no ‘little’ stealing.
Yet, incredulously, unbelievable, unfortunately, California leaders have said a ‘little’ stealing is OK. And so, a Home Depot salesperson was killed. Murdered.
How long will it take before our leaders, our legislature, our governor, realize that a “little” stealing is NOT OK. It has obviously led to Mr. Mohs murder.
