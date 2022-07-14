Marjorie Haggin, Livermore
It would be fun to have a magic wand. With one, I could just wave it and give everyone in Livermore a gift. But alas, I have no such power. What I do have is, the Letters to The Editor page. I can at least give you readers a gift. My gift is a suggestion. Here are two old songs most of you have never heard. Give them a listen. They are my gift because they have ideas that we can share in these troubled times. I give them in friendship. I hope they are gifts that bring you joy. Many artists have recorded these songs, my favorite are those by Louis Armstrong; I hope you'll find favorites. “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive” and “Wonderful World.”