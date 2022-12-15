Something remarkable happened on Saturday evening December 3 at the Bankhead Theater. The Livermore Amador Symphony kicked off its 60th season that evening with a Christmas Overture by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, then performed Fantasia on Greensleeves by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and finished the first half of the performance with Lyric Suite by Edvard Grieg.
It was after intermission when the magic really happened. Lara Webber, the symphony conductor, graciously dedicated the performance of Symphony No. 3, “Organ,” by Camille Saint-Saens, to the memory of Helene Barnes, wife of Dr. Arthur Barnes, who had been LAS Conductor for 51 years. (Dr. Barnes was in the audience). Perhaps unbeknownst to many in the audience, Lara had lost her own mother only a week prior and had somehow made it through the difficult week with multiple rehearsals, personnel changes due to Covid, and details surrounding her mother’s arrangements.
The members of the orchestra then proceeded to deliver a top notch, spectacular performance of the symphony, wowing everyone in the audience with flawless playing from all sections of the orchestra, with a booming organ adding a couple of exclamation points along the way. When it was over, they were greeted with a long and appreciative standing ovation from the audience.
The orchestra gave us all a truly memorable gift, certainly to Dr. Barnes in the memory of his wife Helene, and to Lara Webber in the memory of her mother Carol.