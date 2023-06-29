Along with my letter explaining why MAGA lacks the integrity to accept accountability for their obvious behavior was Tania Panarello’s letter accepting accountability for her behavior (6/15/2023), demonstrating the character, honor, integrity, humility and courage that I’ve asked to see from the MAGA/Tea Party and, also, the so-called “Progressive Liberal Elitists”. I’ve literally made hundreds of attempts to extract accountability from them and received zero compliance on other platforms after telling them they would rather publicly humiliate themselves than openly accept accountability. Thankfully, Jesus forgives me for confessing my arrogant ego, overfed, from batting a 1,000. After proclaiming that all MAGA/TP and Elitists aren’t capable of ever accepting accountability for anything at any time, Tania can finally prove me wrong, as I’ve asked the MAGA/TP and Elitists to do. Unlike Jesus, who forgives my ego, Tania can burst it if she’s MAGA/TP or Elitist, and not just Democrat or Republican. Only Tania knows. I always accept accountability because I have to for obvious reasons, but Tania volunteered it. Tania’s exceptional character is clearly stronger than mine.
In contrast, was the Elitist sounding, mean-spirited, arrogant, condescending mockery against Asbury. Elitists, many educated beyond their intelligence, treat their opposition as stupidly as Forrest Gump, failing to grasp that movie’s theme. Mocking Newsom, they subtly and deceitfully suggested electing a MAGA governor, the most likely alternative to Newsom. Many pro-choice NIMBYs voted against Newsom based on NIMBY reasons, knowing it was a vote for Elder in the Recall, by dismissing the fact that Elder blamed homelessness on NIMBYs, because Republicans are more anti-environment and pro-development than Democrats. They stubbornly voted both anti-choice and anti-NIMBY. Weakly attempting to make “NIMBY” an N-word, the mockery demonstrated whiney martyrdom and divisive victimization with feigned outrage. Mocking Jesus, as usual, it abandoned the NIMBY argument for a religious argument to get out the Republican vote, as I explained in my 4/13/2023 letter referencing Elitist Bill Maher’s Jesus mocking. It also exposed Elitist religious bigotry. “Progressive Liberal Elitists” exemplify Lenin’s “useful idiots” and negate Lennon’s imagined peace and harmony, while validating MAGA claims against them. Elitists are suckers played by Republicans.
“AI” intelligence acknowledges error to correct course without ego, in order to achieve the desired results. Not doing so is insanity, according to Einstein. Arrogantly refusing self-reflection isn’t smart; it’s insane, as well as stupid. Stupidity isn’t about intellect; it’s about stubbornness. Stupid is. Stubborn does.