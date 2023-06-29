Glenn White, Dublin

Along with my letter explaining why MAGA lacks the integrity to accept accountability for their obvious behavior was Tania Panarello’s letter accepting accountability for her behavior (6/15/2023), demonstrating the character, honor, integrity, humility and courage that I’ve asked to see from the MAGA/Tea Party and, also, the so-called “Progressive Liberal Elitists”. I’ve literally made hundreds of attempts to extract accountability from them and received zero compliance on other platforms after telling them they would rather publicly humiliate themselves than openly accept accountability. Thankfully, Jesus forgives me for confessing my arrogant ego, overfed, from batting a 1,000. After proclaiming that all MAGA/TP and Elitists aren’t capable of ever accepting accountability for anything at any time, Tania can finally prove me wrong, as I’ve asked the MAGA/TP and Elitists to do. Unlike Jesus, who forgives my ego, Tania can burst it if she’s MAGA/TP or Elitist, and not just Democrat or Republican. Only Tania knows. I always accept accountability because I have to for obvious reasons, but Tania volunteered it. Tania’s exceptional character is clearly stronger than mine.