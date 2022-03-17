Paul Stone, Dublin
In his Feb. 24 letter, Mailbox writer Lucas Nelson lauds the benefits of a meat-free diet. He writes: "Lent offers an opportunity to honor Christ's powerful message of compassion and love by extending a meat-free diet beyond lent; it's the diet mandated in Genesis 1:29 and observed in the Garden of Eden."
Personally, I don't eat meat or fish. But neither I nor Mr. Nelson can use the Bible to endorse vegetarianism. Mr. Nelson is correct in referencing Genesis 1:29 as God's original mandate for Adam and Eve. But they disobeyed God and sin entered into the human race. After the flood, God permitted man to eat meat. (Genesis 9:3). The Old Testament is absolutely replete with meat eating.
Jesus, as a law-observing Jew, most certainly ate meat at the annual Passover feast where a lamb was eaten in remembrance of the Jews' deliverance from Egypt. He ate broiled fish after His resurrection.
Paul McCartney was probably right when he said that if slaughterhouses were made out of glass, we would all be vegetarians. But when Jesus returns there will be no more death. (Revelation 21:4). He is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world. This was portrayed by the innocent lamb slain at Passover feasts. It is faith in His blood, shed out of love for us that is the only means to enter heaven when we die. He desires us to be with Him for eternity. You have to admit that’s pretty good news in the midst of ever-ratcheting-up bad news presenting daily.