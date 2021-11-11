Tom Ramos, Livermore
In an article for the East Bay Times, Joseph Geha, a Fremont native, became a self-proclaimed expert on Livermore. Joe took it upon himself to write about residents’ efforts to reverse a catastrophic decision made by a city council that voted to build two four-story apartment complexes smack in the middle of downtown, on ground that had earlier been expected to become an open park.
Joe wrote an uneven article in which he referred to a lawsuit that had been filed by Livermore citizens against the city council for irresponsibly handling contaminated ground, and for ignoring the city’s Downtown Specific Plan design requirements before approving the construction of the Eden Housing apartment complex. He reported that the judge in the case ordered the group that had brought the lawsuit, Save Livermore Downtown (SLD), to post a half million-dollar bond to cover costs of Eden Housing should the company win the suit. In the article, Joe brought out that Eden Housing is a nonprofit company, although it will receive millions of dollars of government funds to build the apartment complex, and the combined salaries of the top three Eden executives amounts to almost one million dollars.
Joe opined SLD’s lawsuit had been dealt a terrible blow, although the lawsuit issues are separate from the bond motion that Eden filed. Joe said the city council would deal with the contamination with normal city procedures, and Mayor Woerner thought the lawsuit was “meritless.”
Joe identified two members of the lawsuit group as Joan Seppala and Jean King. He stressed their actions were adversely affecting affordable housing in Livermore. Joe must not have discovered that Joan and Jean are not opposed to building affordable housing. In fact, they backed and even promoted affordable apartments in the city, but they considered the wishes of Livermore residents to keep a balanced approach to developing downtown. Ironically, while running for mayor, Woerner promoted a “win-win” solution situating housing not in the downtown center, but across Railroad Avenue. Once elected, Woerner changed positions.
Joe didn’t say the two members of SLD he identified were generous contributors to many local charities, including Habitat for Humanity. Contrary to the tone in his article, and to what is being suggested by the city council, the Livermore residents who filed the lawsuit are not against affordable housing. Rather, they are against placing a four-story housing project adjacent to vibrant commercial establishments.