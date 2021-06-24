Roger Lake, Livermore
In my early days, I learned a valuable lesson: “The more that you are convinced that you are right. the greater chance that you are wrong.” You become fixed on your position and lose all rationality. It is too bad that the city council has not learned this lesson concerning the Lucky site and Eden apartments. Their 5-0 vote also indicates that they are locked into a group think mode and cannot see past their position.
Then, there is the campaign to smear Joan Seppala. This is just too much. It shows how far they are out of touch with the situation and wishes of the community.
Yes, Joan is an activist. But before you slander her, you should look at what she has given Livermore. When I came to Livermore, in the late 60’s it was right in the middle of the “Developer’s Wars” and the resulting uncontrolled growth. You could find signs on the corners of First Street pointing to the latest development. It took years for Joan and the controlled growth supporters to make Livermore what it is now. Without Joan’s leadership today, Livermore would look like Dublin! Oh, and don’t forget the work she and the Friends of Livermore did on killing the 2500 house development north of 580!
I would ask the present City Council to ask themselves: What kind of a legacy will you leave?