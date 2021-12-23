Greg Scott, Livermore
With the global stage presenting a surge of Delta and Omicron strain infections, researchers at Texas A&M University and Hokkaido University in Japan have recently published, in a peer-reviewed science journal, a miraculous discovery about a method of how SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2) evades the immune system of a host cell. This new understanding provides non-vaccine pharmaceutical opportunities for multiple drug targets, which would severely diminish or even vanquish the SARS2 pandemic.
SARS2 produces a non-structural protein from a gene called ORF6 - short for Open Reading Frame 6 - on its single-strand RNA (Ribo Nucleic Acid) genome. A gene is a sequence of nucleotides, which makeup code for the amino acid 'building blocks' of a protein. The ORF6 protein impedes the expression of genes of the Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) in the host cell DNA (Deoxy ribo Nucleic Acid) genome. What this accomplishes is that the host cell loses its ability to signal the immune system that the host cell is infected with SARS2. If these host cell gene suppressions were absent, then killer "T" cells of the immune system would be alerted to destroy the host cell and its viral contents.
This research is complicated. I do not even read a name for the phenomenon. I will call it the "SARS2 STAT1-IFR1-NLRC5 Axis," for STAT1, IFR1 and NLRC5 are the names of the host cell genes of the MHC, which are suppressed. If not tricked by the SARS2 ORF6 protein, these genes would produce MHC Class 1 molecules, located on the outer membrane of the cell, which use signaling to monitor and communicate the host cell status. MHC Class 1 is the most recent evolutionary MHC class. For simplicity, I am going to call this phenomenon the "SARS2 ORF6 Charade."
No doubt millions upon millions of dollars, thousands of hours of laboratory personnel and extensive laboratory resources are being marshaled to identify the likely drug targets of this process and to innovate and clinically trial drug possibilities based on those targets. This is a completely different process than vaccines, which predominately buildup antibodies to attack the SARS2 structural spike protein that attaches to the host cell.
It could take up to two years to release a viable drug based on the SARS2 ORF6 Charade. Until that time, individuals should get vaccinated and get a vaccine booster. With SARS2 ORF6 Charade knowledge the pandemic will end!