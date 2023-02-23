Greg Scott, Livermore
If vocal proponents of Asbury Church’s tiny homes project are so willing to place homeless next to residents of Almond Circle and Buena Vista, then those proponents should be more than willing to house a homeless person in their own household, if they are not already doing so, for no less than six months. This should be a prerequisite for proposing to place homeless residents next to other households. This could be part of a “scientific study” by involving the direct participation of proponents, such as Alan Marling, who do not want others to “step on the necks of the less fortunate.” (Larry Altman, “Residents and Asbury Church Voice Opinions on Tiny Homes”, The Independent, 2/16).
All in all, I would not recommend this, mostly from a risk assessment standpoint with regard to loved ones and family. Homelessness is a complex phenomenon with a lot of unknowns. I can tell you this, because I was recently homeless in the Livermore sphere of influence and its nearby watersheds for six years and nine months.
The waters of the Arroyo Mocho are subsiding. However, the torrent of fentanyl in Livermore is not. A considerable amount of this devastating drug is getting into the homeless community in Livermore. “Once you’re out in the streets, it’s more likely that you’re going to have substance abuse because it is self-medication.” (Asbury United’s Pathy Kathy La Point-Collup, ibid.) What? Ask yourselves, why the “self-medication”?
Homelessness results in social detachment. What do socially detached humans do? They tend to numb. “People, once they get housed, are so thrilled, they stay in their houses for the most part except to go about business.” (La Point-Collup, ibid.) This is the solution to social detachment? Where do we hear of a “commons” edifice for social gathering - like most cohousing establishments have - in the tiny house plan?
What baffles me most is how much the proponents, opponents, and the homeless industrial complex are clueless about homelessness.
“In response to the speakers’ concerns, La-Point-Collup of Asbury said during an interview with The Independent that if the tiny home community is built, its management would require criminal background checks on those applying to live there; criminals would be kept out.” (ibid.) What is the tiny house mission again? God forgives and humans, for healing, are not to forgive?
We are lost on how to address homelessness. This is a community tragedy!