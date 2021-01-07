Vic Avila, Livermore
The Livermore downtown park being discussed is being built for the next 100 years … it's not being built for the 2020's only, but for generations to come.
If it's a gem, like the Mona Lisa, people will appreciate it for a very long time. Wine tourists will enjoy it, our visiting friends and relatives also, and families with children who live in the local apartments, of course. Spacious and timeless like Carnegie Park.
If it's an Escher, people won't even notice it or wonder why the area is so densely developed.