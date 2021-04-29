John Stein, Livermore
I apologize for my insensitive comments at the last Planning Commission meeting regarding the proposed Eden development. In no way did I mean to insult, offend or denigrate any member or group in our community. I continue to support the efforts of Eden Housing to provide affordable housing both in Livermore and throughout the bay area. I believe that it is Livermore’s responsibility to provide a broad range of housing types for all segments of the population. I support inclusionary affordable housing throughout the City, rather than it being concentrated in and around the downtown. The choice of the word ghetto, with its negative connotation, was extremely unfortunate and I should not have used it.
Eden Housing has built a number of successful projects in Livermore, including Stoney Creek, which I voted for during my term on the council. In no way should I have compared this proposed project to the failed big city projects that I did. These past developments destroyed existing neighborhoods, led to economic and racial stratification and were badly and often corruptly mismanaged. None of these characteristics apply to Eden‘s many outstanding projects or the downtown project being proposed.
The sole reason I voted against Eden’s project was because I believe that the parking was inadequate and that it could have a negative impact on the continued growth of our successful downtown.
I am sincerely sorry for any explicit or perceived negativity of my comments. My intent was not to offend or insult anyone. As a Planning Commissioner, my role is to show respect, compassion and fairness to all members of our community. I apologize that my communication skills have atrophied during the pandemic’s extended isolation, and will work to improve them and adopt a more positive tone.