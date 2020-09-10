Ginger Iglesias, Livermore
There were a couple of letters last week that had me pondering the lack of reality-based thinking in Trump supporters. I won’t name names, but what they wrote was completely removed from the facts. It’s easy to get the news we want, rather than the news we need, but clearly there’s more to this phenomenon.
Since conspiracy theories are the latest trend, I’ve come up with one to explain this adoration of the vile, divisive dictator wannabe in the White House.
There was a previous virus that spread all over America in 2016. I’ll just call it the MAGA virus here. This virus’s initial symptoms were mild, but the aftereffects are catastrophic. It changes the chemicals in the brain of the victim so drastically, that up is down, hot is cold (according to the climate change letter writer), and ignorance is strength. Oddly, it does not affect colors, because black is most certainly not white.
Victims developed a serious aversion to melanin, lost the ability to read the Constitution, plus deductive reasoning and logic flew out the window. The slightest differing opinion sends them into a rage that can only be relieved by wrapping themselves in the American flag and listening to the soothing propaganda of Tucker Carlson. They became delusional and paranoid, thinking their fellow citizens and Democratic neighbors hate America and want to destroy it.
Yes, astonishingly, they believe Democrats are plotting to take their suburbs, Bibles, guns, and freedom, which seems to be the freedom to tell others what they can do, be, and have, while letting violent criminals and nefarious immigrants run lawlessly through the streets terrorizing anyone in a red hat.
You know, guys, all you have to do is ask us if that’s what we want. As much as you yearn for the despicable us-vs-them narrative pushed by the White House, I assure you we have no intention of soiling our own beloved nest. Surprise, we are patriots that love our country, too.
Thankfully, there is a cure. Vote for equality, morality, and sanity this November. Let’s make lying wrong again.