Alan Burnham, Livermore
The Livermore City Council recently authorized staff and General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) members to start thinking about whether and how light industrial development between Greenville Road and the south bay aqueduct might enable current and future companies to grow and maintain a healthy jobs-housing balance. This area is outside the urban growth boundary established 23 years ago and would require approval by City voters. Any such change must be accompanied by sufficient additional community benefits and open-space protections to convince voters that it is worthwhile.
City policy has focused on light industrial uses near the airport and the eastern portion of Livermore. However, once housing development around current and future transit centers is built, Livermore will have less than 50 acres of land for local businesses to expand and to attract new employers with high quality jobs to our city.
The initial options provided to GPAC by staff are useful for getting the conversation started, but they must evolve significantly before consideration by the City Council and voters. Developing a viable proposal will require considerable discussion of both open-space preservation and job-oriented land-use options. No new housing is envisioned outside current city limits.
I hope those who value open space as a priority will join the discussion. It may be our best opportunity to create an open space “greenbelt” around the eastern edge of our city, which is currently blighted by unplanned development. A greenbelt east of the aqueduct would join the south valley agricultural preserve, where the wine industry is facing a do-or-die situation. This affects the economic viability of preserving open space with vineyards that are both attractive and a proven firebreak. Hopefully, the final proposal will strike a good balance among job creation, open-space preservation, and a vibrant wine industry.