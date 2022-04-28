Jim Hutchins, Livermore
Many cities have beautiful parks as a key feature in the center of their town. Well known examples include San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and New York’s Central Park. Pleasanton also has two side-by-side large parks on First street that invite residents to come, throw frisbees, listen to music, relax, and enjoy. San Ramon has Central Park, and Walnut Creek has Civic Park.
Likewise, Paso Robles, a city to the south hosting over 200 wineries, has a large downtown park surrounded by businesses, including open air restaurants, facing the park. Their streets are clean; the buildings are well maintained and freshly painted; and the residents take pride in their city. It is a joy to walk along and through the park. It is a draw for tourists and residents alike. There are no large apartment buildings visible in the downtown.
Contrast that with Livermore. While Livermore Valley has over 50 wineries, the city’s downtown is now dominated by the black-draped four-story Legacy apartment building under construction. Stockmen’s Park has less than half an acre of grass, about the size of two average-size residential lots, while Veterans Park is planned to be a 60-foot-wide strip of grass shoehorned between Eden Housing’s two additional four-story apartments. Directly behind the First Street businesses will be the five level L Street Garage, which along with the Legacy and Eden Housing buildings, will dominate and define the downtown’s skyline. The sidewalks are dirty with trash thrown about. When tourists decide what city to visit – between picturesque Paso Robles (or Napa Valley), and Livermore, they will choose the one with beauty. This didn’t have to happen.
For the last decade, Livermore’s leadership has been slowly destroying our city’s community character (ironically their claimed second highest priority to protect and promote). Livermore needs a change of Leadership, one that listens to the citizens and builds an inviting place to visit and live in, not the “build as much and as fast as we can” group we have had. In November, we need to elect new representatives to protect our city and its character.