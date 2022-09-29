Richard Andrews, Livermore

 I see we have a pauper running for Mayor.  Poor chap. He is running against an ordinary citizen. Oh, how will our ex-circus leader get by?  Is that why he turns to his Developer friends for a massive dollar grubstake? Should we all send hot cooked meals to his estate?  From looking at the Form 700 filings of Candidate Economic Interests, it would appear that a penniless Ringmaster of the Council Circus, Marchand, is seeking to regain his throne.  He says he wants the process HE started to be completed...and so do his fat-cat developer friends and backers.