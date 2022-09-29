Richard Andrews, Livermore
I see we have a pauper running for Mayor. Poor chap. He is running against an ordinary citizen. Oh, how will our ex-circus leader get by? Is that why he turns to his Developer friends for a massive dollar grubstake? Should we all send hot cooked meals to his estate? From looking at the Form 700 filings of Candidate Economic Interests, it would appear that a penniless Ringmaster of the Council Circus, Marchand, is seeking to regain his throne. He says he wants the process HE started to be completed...and so do his fat-cat developer friends and backers.
Really! Look at the filing. He has no economic interests to declare. Poor lad. While his “PEOPLE sponsored” opponent, Mony Nop, is apparently rolling in money. Yet Mony is still working hard to make a living. Maybe Mony Nop feels if he works hard, and makes enough, he can give back to the City he loves, even while REFUSING his salary and auto allowance. But instead, The Ringmaster loves big bucks Developers’ donations, as a “pauper” may need to do.
We citizens need a change. Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos will give us that. Our current members have shown they don’t want to listen to the people’s voice, just developers, and I’m sure all of us are tired of that. Also, their two opponents are little more than a rubber stamp for the Ringmaster of the Circus Council.