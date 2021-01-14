Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Wasn’t our downtown development goal to make Livermore stand out as a destination to shop, dine, visit, move to, or invest in.
The proposed 130-unit affordable Eden housing project at the SE corner of Railroad and L St. will create a future parking mess and a traffic congestion nightmare for Livermore around the L St. and Railroad Ave intersection.
The City is contemplating having only 130 resident-owned parking spaces underground. Guests, services, delivery people, and some of those 130 condo residents will most likely park on Veterans Way, reducing the number of available parking spaces for residents and visitors, that downtown Livermore so desperately needs.
Our on-street parking places will also be reduced by the 222 condo units currently under construction on the old Groth Brothers site across the street from Eden housing. Yes, a 4.5 story parking garage has been built, but again, there will be overflow parking onto the surrounding street parking spaces.
Eden housing has its street entrance and exit on L St., suggesting 130 vehicles will be using the L St. and Railroad Ave intersection. Couple that with the traffic from the condo units and from the future 500 car parking garage and we’re talking about 500-800 more vehicles that will add to the congestion on our already busy downtown streets.
There must be other options for Eden housing that our Planning Dept. and City Council members can explore.
Why would Livermore want to build the Eden housing project on the downtown development site and create parking space shortages, traffic congestion and add more vehicle pollution; whereas a public park with an amphitheater for social gatherings, play apparatus for children, shade sails, trees, and open space would give visitors and residents a place to sit, relax, people-watch, and patronize downtown? A well-designed downtown park would be a people magnet. Let us think about the future.