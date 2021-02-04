Matt Kwan, Livermore
Two decades ago, PG&E was allowed to build a station in North Livermore to bring more electricity to Dublin and San Ramon.
PG&E promised the Ceyetano station would be hidden behind trees and other landscaping. No landscaping exists today at the site. It degrades the scenic beauty of the valley.
Today, Aramis wants to construct 300,000 solar arrays spread over hundreds of acres and a lithium-ion battery station complex next to the Cayetano station. 75% of the power from the Aramis plant already is under contract to San Francisco. Aramis also pledges to ‘hide’ the solar plant behind landscaping.
If the Aramis project is approved, PG&E must build out its Cayetano station to full capacity, adding more transformers and other electrical equipment. Overhead electrical transmission lines on a 10-story high tower will connect the Aramis faculty to the Ceyetano station.
North Livermore Valley under Measure D is restricted to agricultural uses. The Aramis plant violates Measure D. It constitutes an industrial use of the land and will permanently blight our valley.