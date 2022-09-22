John Clatworthy, Livermore
I am a retired widower presently living in an “Assisted Living” facility in Livermore who is consistently receiving requests in the mail for monetary donations from a large number of charities and political candidates or their supporting organizations.
Starting on August 1 through September 10, I have received 110. I initially tried sending back a short note asking them to take me off their distribution list. By September 10, 45 have sent a second request, and 15 have sent a third. Does the Independent, or any of its readers, have a suggestion as to how to stop or diminish this unwanted flood of mail?!