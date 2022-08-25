Dennis Mulligan, Livermore
A thriving downtown attracts people for many reasons, some of which are its attractiveness, its vibe and ambience, its restaurants, shops, and services, available parking. Many downtowns suffer due to the lack of these amenities.
There are many Northern California towns that have thriving downtowns, such as San Mateo, Belmont, Mountain View, Corte Madera, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Sebastopol, Paso Robles, Atascadero, Healdsburg, and Arcata. They have one thing in common, one thing downtown that stands out, one thing that ties the interests of the downtown together. That one thing is a downtown park that is sizable and prominent. It is priceless to the community. The residents of those cities would do nothing to take away from that park, because it is too valuable.
Livermore has a thriving downtown. Move the Eden Housing to another spot and instead build a central park and Livermore downtown will improve, will be busier, will add to the community. Placing another 4-story apartment building, in addition to the 220-unit Legacy Apartments at S. L St. and Railroad, will detract from downtown, will depreciate it.
The former city council approved this development; the current city council has supported it completely. It is time to elect a mayor and council that represent Livermore’s heritage, rather than dismantling it.