Mini Chopra, Livermore
Affordable housing projects, such as the upcoming Eden Downtown Housing in Livermore, are envisioned to provide safe and habitable spaces for our city's most crucial workforce – teachers, nurse assistants, police cadets, and our downtown's restaurant workers.
These are the people who make our everyday Livermore life so much easier for us. This workforce, which is continually at-risk of becoming unhoused and falling through the cracks, represents not just individuals; it, in fact, represents households, sometimes supported by a single-income parent, with children to nurture, raise, and prepare for the future.
In 2019, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified District reported a count of 137 vulnerable children enrolled in our public schools. Of these, 83 lived in overcrowded housing; 32 lived in temporary shelters; 20 lived in hotels or motels; and two were unsheltered. (Source: Human Services, City of Livermore, livermorechamber.org,)
How do we stay motivated about investing in tax-funded public education, without being assured that all our community's children, no matter what economic strata they belong to, are being provided an equal and fair chance to a good future – a future that is only made possible if these children are allowed a stable roof over their heads and an integrated family support system? Livermore's Eden Downtown Housing, therefore, is a promise of hope for our community's less privileged children. If this project is allowed to move forward as planned, it will save many at-risk Livermore families from getting disintegrated and save many of our city's youth from losing direction in life.
Our city's true community character and ethos are defined, not by fancy and upscale restaurants, but by how we treat and support the most vulnerable among us. Livermore's rich and affluent, who don’t seem too excited about sharing our downtown with 130 low-income households, are being short-sighted here in failing to realize the debilitating cost of displacing our city's most essential workforce. With increasingly visible income disparities in a socio-economically diverse Livermore, the only way to mitigate the gap between the haves and the have-nots in our city is by continuing to invest in the future of all our children and by ensuring that no single child is deprived of a stable way of life.
As they rightly say, it takes a village! An assured yes, it is, to the proposed Eden Downtown Housing at their existing site.