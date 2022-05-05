Johnna Thompson, Livermore
I agree strongly with letter-writers Calvin Wood and Jim Hutchins in last week's Independent about the importance of open space to the attractiveness of a city's downtown. It will be sad for Livermore if our city is anchored by 4-story apartment blocks and a 5-story parking garage instead of a graceful park. There is one ray of hope, though, and that is if Livermore elects a mayor and council members who are open to reconsidering the poor decisions of the current and recent-past mayors and councils, the ones whose limited vision would give us a downtown of dense housing and inadequate parking.
I abstained from voting for mayor in the last election since both candidates endorsed the housing-centric downtown plan, candidate Woerner's sly win-win lure notwithstanding. His rival, Mony Nop, has since come to believe that the center of downtown is not the most appropriate place for apartment blocks and now supports finding more suitable locations for much-needed low-income and workforce housing that has sufficient parking for residents. Fortunately, Mr. Nop is running for mayor again this year, and he will have my enthusiastic vote. We may yet have the open space that will make downtown Livermore a desirable place to spend time.