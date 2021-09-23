Sophia Schaefer, Livermore
As the Eden Housing saga continues, it is very curious that the city council and the mayor continue to NOT respond to their constituents' expressions of concern regarding this project, nor have they offered to provide a clear recap of their decision-making process.
Numerous letters to the editor have expressed not just disapproval of the current project, but often have provided alternative solutions - one of which is moving the project across Railroad Avenue where the project would provide more units than the current plan. The only response has been from former Mayor Marchand citing the potential loss of Alameda County funds that the city has received for this project. A question worth exploring is - if the new location provides more units, would not the County deem this a good thing and continue to support the funding heretofore provided?
Has the mayor and council discussed this with the County? Has ANYONE talked to the County about the possibility of additional units on the Railroad Avenue site? I find it hard to believe that the County would withdraw the funds if the project is moved and provides more units than the current project plan. Again, would be nice to get some response from our mayor and council regarding this question.