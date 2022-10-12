Livermore has long had the responsible government it deserves, and I urge voters to continue the trend by bringing back John Marchand. We have an extraordinarily small group of professional manipulators who are trying to tear this city apart, which we need to resist. A respectful council will keep the promises made well over a decade ago to this community, the state, and future residents of the attractive Eden Housing project.
Let’s put it on the table. There will be no park in that space, no matter who is elected to the council, or what referendum may pass. The huge costs to re-acquire the land, then to acquire new land for housing, both through eminent domain, are far beyond what the city can do. But even that is irrelevant, because the state will not allow us to renege on the commitments to build affordable housing on that site. They will sue the city, as they’ve done elsewhere. They will win, and they will build, to the highest density they can on that space, likely far beyond 130 units.
Let’s be more frank. Three years ago, the movers behind this dissention didn’t want a park in that space, they wanted a hotel. I don’t think they really want a park either. They want paralysis, so they can build whatever grandiose vision strikes their fancy. Don’t fall for this nonsense. They are not the majority voice of this city, and never were.