Greg Lingenfelder, Livermore
I recently reached my eight-gallon total of blood donation. I am quite proud of my accomplishment, and I know your paper is a strong supporter of promoting blood donation.
I donated in high school many years ago but started donating on a regular basis after 9/11. I figured our country was headed for war, and I needed to do my part to help. Although my blood never made it to the Middle East, I came to learn what an important and much-needed thing blood donations are since so few people do it.
My regular place of donation is the American Red Cross in Pleasanton. The experience is always good, and the staff is great. I wish more people would donate and conquer any fear of needles, or whatever reasons they have. I am proud and happy to donate, it is truly a rewarding experience.