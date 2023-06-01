Richard Andrews, Livermore

I have cheered for the A’s since Charlie O’ brought them here. I’ve followed many of their players and announcers over the years, including Bill King and the immortal Ray Fosse. Ray was as great in person as he was on the air -- a true gentleman in every aspect of his life. I didn’t know Glen Kuiper that well, and knew his family better. (All good, giving people.) Glen was a perfect partner for Ray. A true gentleman in all aspects and never a racist by any stretch of the imagination. Now he is gone by the penny-pinching owners of the soon leaving A’s. Their phony excuse was because he uttered the “N” word, which really is as vile a word as I know. And the A’s claimed they researched it before deciding he was done. Baloney. They were trying to save money.