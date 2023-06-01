Richard Andrews, Livermore
I have cheered for the A’s since Charlie O’ brought them here. I’ve followed many of their players and announcers over the years, including Bill King and the immortal Ray Fosse. Ray was as great in person as he was on the air -- a true gentleman in every aspect of his life. I didn’t know Glen Kuiper that well, and knew his family better. (All good, giving people.) Glen was a perfect partner for Ray. A true gentleman in all aspects and never a racist by any stretch of the imagination. Now he is gone by the penny-pinching owners of the soon leaving A’s. Their phony excuse was because he uttered the “N” word, which really is as vile a word as I know. And the A’s claimed they researched it before deciding he was done. Baloney. They were trying to save money.
The president of the Negro League Ballplayers Museum, which runs this wonderful venue, readily accepted Glen’s apology. And because he was understanding, he too has been assailed by Wokes in the thousands. Disgusting. Yet the squeaky-clean A’s still canned their best announcer. Need I say more?
This year they also destroyed the team with trades etc., which are obviously cost-cutting moves. Their treatment of the players and team is a disgrace to professional sports. Then MSNBC sacked him, too. Monkey see, Monkey do. What a crock of BS. Glen Kuiper is a great announcer, and this is his first ever utterance in 20 YEARS OF BROADCASTING EXCELLENCE that was bad. He immediately apologized, and it was accepted as noted above. Yet he, his wonderful family, and others who are close to them, have been demonized and treated horribly by fools.
I am an independent liberal and have shot many arrows at the Right-wing when I think they are wrong. But I also do not like it when people who are more to my side of the scale engage in blatant, head-banging, stupidity based on ignorance. The Far Left has even surpassed many Far Right ranters in their behavior in this matter. Glen Kuiper and his family deserve support, not this hate inspired drivel. I hope that Glen and family understand that there are many of us who are with them at this very troubling time. Shame on the A’s and the rest of you who engaged in this despicable behavior.