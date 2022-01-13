Owen Brovont, Livermore
One important element of a satisfactory life is the quality of one’s environment, and several critical elements of quality are consistency and stability. It is obvious that unwanted changes in one’s environment can be quite unsettling and if the sense of this unwanted change is disturbing enough and reaches a sufficiently disagreeable level, one is motivated to alter or halt those changes in one way or another. A typical approach is to contact those implementing the change and asking them to desist or alter the situation to a more acceptable approach.
The Eden project in Livermore is a relevant example of this situation. Despite many individual requests by long-term residents not to build multi-story structures in the middle of town that are overlarge and inconsistent with the character of Livermore, whose history is agriculture, viticulture, and cattle, and for over 60 years, has also hosted several national laboratories immediately adjacent to the town’s eastern boundary; and despite enormous vocal opposition, the arrogant “powers that be” have damaged and continue to threaten the character of Livermore by insisting on the construction of huge concrete monstrosities, such as the Legacy project – an enormous abomination violating every historic small-town characteristic Livermore residents want protected and enhanced.
Livermore residents have repeatedly and passionately declared for a lovely green city park in the center of town instead of building another four-story concrete monstrosity for which those same “powers that be” have contracted and which is completely inconsistent with the character of the town and in direct opposition to the many requests of its citizens. There are other locations in Livermore more suited to construction of a mixed residential building of that size or with a larger number of rental units. Our City Council has refused to honestly and thoroughly discuss these possible alternatives. The obvious solution is to turn the recalcitrant, unresponsive mayor and council members out at the next opportunity and elect a new council that will be more respectful and responsive to the citizens who have elected them. Our recent regional, state, and national mode of political operation clearly has departed from the concept that the government serves the people, not that the citizens are subjects of government diktats! Continually living under the proverbial thumb of political edicts and arbitrary decisions is inconsistent with being a free people, the unique ideal upon which this nation was founded.